Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni is set to make his big Bollywood debut

Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, who has been a part of several TV shows, including Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Jhansi Ki Rani and more, is extremely excited to make her Bollywood debut with Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s magnum opus Prithviraj featuring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The actress would be seen playing the role of Sanyogita’s (Manushi) sister Ragini.
Telling us about her role, Aishwarya says, “Bagging the role was a normal process of audition. I got a call from Yash Raj casting team and there was a brief interview session at the end of which I got the role. The prep work for the role was long and interesting. We did different look tests to know what kind of attire and hairstyle will go with the character. Then we did a lot of dance rehearsals besides reading the script again and again. We also did a workshop where our director saheb personally described the exact mood he wanted.”
