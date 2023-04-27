Aishwarya says her character from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is very special to her

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: 2, recently opened up on playing Nandini in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
During a media event organised for PS: 2, Aishwarya, who was seen touching director Mani Ratnam’s feet out of respect, was asked about her special connection with the name Nandini as it’s her character’s name in PS: 2 as well. Talking about the same, the actress said, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She ruled over people’s heart and I’m so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me”.—IANS
