Ajay Devgn debuts on digital space playing a menacing cop in psychological thriller Rudra

(L-R) Rashi Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol

Mona

Ajay Devgn has played a cop before, and to great success. Only this time, one of the most bankable stars makes a debut on OTT.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is Disney+ Hotstar's latest offering—a psychological crime drama, helmed by Rajesh Mapuskar. What makes the project even more ambitious is that it is reimagining of hit Luther in which indomitable Idris Elba plays a maverick detective.

Luther

As Devgn steps into DCP Rudraveer Rudra Singh's character, rather than bothering about comparisons with a crime drama that many have seen and enjoyed across the globe, he is focused on setting the story in new milieu and playing it his way. Not that he is over confident now that he has innumerable hits, including Tanhaji (2020); two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri.

"I am always nervous before a shot, and I guess everyone is," he says. While also making a point that he is not the one to get into the character off sets either. "If one stays in a character for six months, that's not going to work. To not to be the character before coming to the sets and leaving it behind after the pack-up is the only way to stay sane!"

One of the many Bollywood heroes to make a digital debut, he says the pandemic has little to do with it. "Rudra started before the pandemic. I was looking for a script that would interest me."

And, this actor, producer, director, is open to directing a digital show if the right project comes across. Another gig he is really looking forward is to play a super villain!

Rudra also marks the digital debut of Esha Deol Takhtani. While not mentioning much about the role, lest it spoils the thrilling ride ahead, she claims it's a good time to be back. "I have played teeny-boppers. It's good see some interesting scripts being written and made about girls of my age. It's a good time to be in front of the camera."

The show that's going to have six episodes has Ashwini Kalsekar, Atul Kulkarni and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. "The character I play is entirely different from what I am in real life and that's what makes my job so exciting," puts in Khanna.

Ashwini, who plays a cop in the show, says, "I loved each day of shooting. In fact, I miss it terribly. The kind of camaraderie we had on the sets, it was absolutely amazing."

Rajesh Mapuskar, who has Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Marathi film Ventilator that won him the National Award in 2016 to his credit, was more curious than worried to take on the project. "I was curious to see how something like Luther is re-imagined in the Indian context and how the actors come together. Through this entire journey I was on the edge, grappling and struggling," says Mapuskar.

Very keen on human psychology, he says, "Human dramas excite me. What makes a man a criminal, and how this intelligent cop with great instincts goes on cracking it, makes it interesting. That makers put their faith in me for this magnum opus is a huge responsibility."

And about Devgn, Mapuskar says, "Look at his intense eyes. We didn't have to do much with his face for his eyes say it all!"

"We have made brave, bold, out-of-the-box choices and that has met with success. We are committed to bringing the very best," offers Gaurav Banerjee, head, Content Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

Rudra releases on Disney+ Hotstar on March 4

