Ajay Devgn, who is all set to work with his nephew Aaman Devgan, shared a picture with him on his social media

Ajay Devgn, who is all set to work with his nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s next big-screen action adventure on Sunday, shared a picture with him on his social media. Ajay took to Instagram and treated fans with a picture of his nephew along with a caption.
He wrote, “Nothing supports you like family.” Both Ajay and Aaman looked dapper in suits as they struck a pose for the camera. Aaman wrote, “So proud of you Raju Mama.” The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
The bank had earlier blocked the property of sitting BJP MP ...