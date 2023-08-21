Ajay Devgn, who is all set to work with his nephew Aaman Devgan, shared a picture with him on his social media

ANI

Ajay Devgn, who is all set to work with his nephew Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s next big-screen action adventure on Sunday, shared a picture with him on his social media. Ajay took to Instagram and treated fans with a picture of his nephew along with a caption.

He wrote, “Nothing supports you like family.” Both Ajay and Aaman looked dapper in suits as they struck a pose for the camera. Aaman wrote, “So proud of you Raju Mama.” The film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. The film is not titled yet.

#Ajay Devgn #Instagram #Social Media