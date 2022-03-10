Ajitpal Singh, the recipient of BAFTA Breakthrough India, says when he is in doubt, he turns to spirituality

Mona

Tabbar director Ajitpal Singh is the recipient of prestigious BAFTA Breakthrough India. From one-on-one mentoring to global networking opportunities to free access to screenings and full voting BAFTA membership, Ajitpal will also get to learn from some of the best in the British and Indian creative industries.

Ajitpal Singh

Most of the artistes have a strong need for validation for the stories they tell, believes Ajitpal, “We artistes love it when people tell us that we are pleased with your work. Laurels, recognition, and honours make me happy for I feel validated,” he says.

Born in Punjab, brought up in Gujarat and now settled in Mumbai, the writer-director says these exciting times for a storyteller. “The world is going through drastic changes. The period post World War II till Russia attacked Ukraine, had been the most peaceful times we ever had. Strangely, while our regional and national identities are getting stronger, the stories are crossing borders,” says Ajitpal, who is one of the 10 selected emerging Indian talents to get the BAFTA Breakthrough recognition.

He has a long list of filmmakers with whom he wants to connect with. “On the top of my list is Turkish filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Then there is British filmmaker Andrea Arnold. She is such a strong voice in the world at this time. Then there is Austrian film director Michael Haneke”

A voracious reader and passionate cook, Ajitpal Singh’s decision to tell stories was not taken in a day. “Subconsciously, I knew that I wanted to be a filmmaker. I made a lot of decisions during his 20s and 30s that led me to this path,” he says.

He finds filmmaking a collaborative effort. “It’s the most rewarding process in the world. You take along many other people while making a film and it’s very satisfying. You meet many interesting, exciting minds who influence you, change your perspective.” Also, he loves that a film gives a chance to tell the same story thrice. “Once, while you are writing it, then, while you are shooting it, then while editing.”

On the spiritual streak that tied Tabbar episodes to Baba Farid’s quotes, he says, “Our stories tell us who we are, where we come from and where are we going. If you are sensitive and open-minded, you are spiritual. Specially, if one faced a discriminating experience like how we, Sikhs were treated in the 80s, then you depend on saints and spirituality even more. When you question why the world is so unfair, you suddenly read a couplet of Baba Farid and it strikes home.”

Strong Punjab connect

“My most cherished memories are of my pind Kadiyal,” says Ajitpal. Taking the buffaloes to chappar, he fondly recalls how instead of going to Gurdwara, he used to go to a Dargah. “I recently went home, and saw the Dargah, which used to be a single storey structure, is now four-storey building. There isn’t one Muslim in our village. Sikhs are maintaining it and renovating it.”

Ajitpal who has to his credit Fire in the Mountains, Rammat-Gammat and Play Peace, feels that Punjab needs to tell stories that are beyond Bhangra and comedy. “Right now Punjabi filmmakers need to tell stories that can that help us leave behind those traumatic experiences that we faced – Partition, ‘84 riots and farmers’ protest.”

His next project will be a horror film.

The chosen ones

BAFTA Breakthrough India participants for 2022 are Ajitpal Singh director-writer, Alokananda Dasgupta, music composer-director, Arati Kadav, director-writer Leena Manimekalai, director-writer; Mathivanan Rajendran, producer; Nakul Verma, game director; Prateek Vats, director-writer; Saumyananda Sahi, cinematographer; Shubham, writer and Sumukhi Suresh, performer.