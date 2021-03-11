Akash Makhija, who is currently garnering accolades for his role in SonyLIV's new series Nirmal Pathak Ki GharWapsi, talks about his journey so far

How did you bag your first role on TV?

My first ever TV show was Balaji productions’ episodic show Gumrah in 2012. I guess they spotted me from some TV ad and later I auditioned for it.

What kind of struggles or challenges have you faced?

Though I am from Mumbai but I stay in Kalyan and for auditions, I had to change two local trains every day. There were days I came back home after getting rejected too. The struggles were real.

What kind of responses are you receiving for Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi?

My Instagram profile has been flooded with messages, mostly from Bihar. They call me Laxman bhaiya now, as per my character. They think I am from Bihar itself.

For playing a Bihari boy, what preparations did you have to undergo?

I went through a 45-day workshop with my director, who hails from Bihar. I spent some 10 days in the village and used to listen to Bihari songs all day.

We hear that you have done voice over for Shinchan. If yes, how was the experience?

I love doing voice over. Shinchan is my favourite and I also mimic Dumbledore from Harry Potter, that too in Hindi.

Which is your favourite cartoon character and why?

My favourite cartoon character is Oswald because he sang songs with his own lyrics and was the epitome of peace.

Being a 90s kid, what’s your fondest childhood memory?

I guess my 90s memory would be playing WWE trump cards. Those were the days.

What kind of roles do you wish to play now?

I like real stories, ones that a common man can relate to. I want to do different shades. I want to be known as an actor rather than some celebrity.

Who is your inspiration in acting?

Irrfan Khan will always be my inspiration. Apart from that, I grew up watching Priyadarshan films. So, Paresh Rawal actually inspired me to become an actor.

What are your other upcoming projects?

I have one big project coming up for a huge OTT platform, which I can’t reveal at this moment.