Akhil Sachdeva makes a debut in Punjabi music industry

Singer Akhil Sachdeva recently made his debut in the Punjabi music industry with the song Main Pyar Suneya Si, after a thoroughly successful innings in Bollywood with creations like Mere Liye, Galliyan, Tere Naal, Door Ho Gaya, Gal Sun, among others.
“There are so many songs that are set to release in the coming days. I’ve worked really hard for each of them over the past year. I’m excited and the fact that I am also making my debut in the Punjabi music industry is the cherry on the cake. Now, I just want my songs to live their own lives and get all the love from the fans,” he says.
As for his journey in Bollywood, he adds, “I always see my journey as a unique one. I have gone through hardships and joyous moments. I learn, I forget, I learn again and then I adapt. I’m enjoying it all as I am on the right path.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries