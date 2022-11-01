Akhil Sachdeva makes a debut in Punjabi music industry

Tribune News Service

Singer Akhil Sachdeva recently made his debut in the Punjabi music industry with the song Main Pyar Suneya Si, after a thoroughly successful innings in Bollywood with creations like Mere Liye, Galliyan, Tere Naal, Door Ho Gaya, Gal Sun, among others.

“There are so many songs that are set to release in the coming days. I’ve worked really hard for each of them over the past year. I’m excited and the fact that I am also making my debut in the Punjabi music industry is the cherry on the cake. Now, I just want my songs to live their own lives and get all the love from the fans,” he says.

As for his journey in Bollywood, he adds, “I always see my journey as a unique one. I have gone through hardships and joyous moments. I learn, I forget, I learn again and then I adapt. I’m enjoying it all as I am on the right path.”