Akshay Dogra on being a part of a mythological show

After establishing himself as the quintessential family-drama hero, Akshay Dogra has now dabbled in the mythological genre with Jai Hanuman Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo. The actor says, “I was a bit skeptical as I had been on a break from TV for a while. Also, this is a mythological show, something that I hadn’t explored before. However, those at the production house were extremely sweet and put me at ease instantly. They called me and asked me to give a test for the part. On a whim, I decided to give it a shot for experience and everything fell in place.”
Portraying a mythological character is far more challenging than the suited-booted avatar in a daily soap. The actor says, “A mythological show definitely requires tons of energy. As they say, heavy is the head that wears the crown.”
