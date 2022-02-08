Akshay Kumar announced the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

Akshay Kumar has been named as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand. The actor met the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday (February 7) at his Dehradun residence. The CM welcomed Akshay with a cap from the hills and flowers. The CM later took to Twitter to share the pictures, “Today welcomed Shri Akshay Kumar ji at the Chief Minister’s residence. Akshay Kumar ji appreciated the steps taken by the government to motivate the youth of the state.” —TMS
