Akshay Kumar shares Selfiee look

In an upcoming film Selfiee, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be sharing screen space. It’s an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence, which featured South stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Now, the Sooryavanshi hit-maker shared his first look from the song, Selfiee. Donning a colourful faux fur coat while sitting on the top of car, Akshay shared, “My Mantra for today – Garmi, humidity aur faux fur… Sab chalega, bas kaamkar, kaamkar… Shooting a mast new song for #Selfiee See you in cinemas, February 24.”
