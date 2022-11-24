Akshay Kumar’s comments do not go down well with producer Firoz Nadiadwala

Much drama unfolded during Firoz Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Hera Pheri 3’s casting. As Paresh Rawal, who will reprise his role of Baburao unintentionally disclosed to a fan that Kartik Aaryan was finalised for the role of Raju, which was played by Akshay Kumar in the previous two movies, fans of Akshay got agitated. While the producer claimed it was Akshay’s high fee that led to his exit from the third part, the actor said otherwise. He revealed the script was the reason why he was bidding adieu to the franchise.

Now, that did not go down well with Firoz. The producer, who has to work on two other sequels, Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 after Hera Pheri 3, has decided to go ahead without Akshay.

So, who will fill Akshay’s shoes in the other two films, while Kartik Aaryan has already been finalised for Hera Pheri 3? — TMS