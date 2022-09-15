Akshay Kumar's new road safety ad invites criticism

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in an ad for road safety in which he is playing the role of a cop. The advertisement shows a wedding, where the bride is going to her husband’s house from her father’s house and Akshay asks the father how many airbags are there in the car. He later gives a message that there should at least be six airbags in a car so if an accident takes place people travelling in it are safe. The ad has gone viral and is receiving criticism on social media. Netizens feel it is promoting dowry. One user on Twitter wrote, “Propagating dowry in the name of spreading awareness about safety. Someone or a group of people thought this, pitched it, got accepted... Did anyone object and were they heard? Strangely, no.”