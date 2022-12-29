Alefia Kapadia injured

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Alefia Kapadia is wowing everyone with her performance. She plays Sara. Alefia recently had an injury on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which resulted in a huge clot behind the toenail.

Alefia said, “In addition to the swelling, it has gone black. I’ve been limping. The discomfort is unbearable.”