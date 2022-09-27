Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia blessed with a baby girl

Ali Abbas Zafar and his wife Alicia Zafar welcomed a baby girl on September 24. The couple had tied the knot in 2021 and this is their first child together.

The filmmaker took to Instagram a day after embracing fatherhood and shared the good news with fans. He also revealed the name of their little munchkin – Alija Zehra Zafar. Ali posted a picture of his wife cradling her baby bump and penned a sweet note.

Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders – colour & race. We are very fortunate that we found each other and got married. Now, after almost after two years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with the most beautiful gift of our life.”

#Instagram