Ali Asgar and Faisal Shaikh to participate in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

After a brief gap, Ali Asgar has put on his dancing shoes to make a comeback on the television screen with Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Not just that, internet sensation Faisal Shaikh, who has been winning million hearts with his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is now all set to rock the dance floor with his moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
Ali Asgar said, “In my career span, I have tried almost every genre, be it fiction or non-fiction shows, and now being a part of India’s most-loved celebrity dance show will help me push my limits as an artiste.”
Faisal Shaikh added, “I am glad that I had a great start in the world of television with my first ever reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which turned out to be a one-of-a-kind experience for me. However, bagging this iconic dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa feels even more surreal. I love dancing and am quite excited.”
