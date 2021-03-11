Aman Gandhi on the gender bias in society

Actor Aman Gandhi, who’s known for speaking his heart out on various topics, has very strong views on gender bias in society. He says, “It is very sad to see that even today, preference is given to a particular gender. We live in an era wherein equality should be taught and inculcated in children of all age-groups. Because nobody should take undue advantage of the privileges given to them.”
He adds, “I just hope that we improve our perception towards women and men, and we should be able to see human beings beyond their gender and treat everyone as individuals and as equals. And I also hope to make this world a better place for all the human beings.”
