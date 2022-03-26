Karan Johar to remake Malayalam movie Hridayam

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has acquired the remake rights of the Malayalam film Hridayam that was released in theatres earlier this year.

Dharma will be remaking the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by Vineeth Srinivasan, Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in lead roles. The coming-of-age love story was a massive success in Kerala.

Karan took to his social media handles on Friday and made the announcement saying, “I am so delighted and honoured to share this news with you. Dharma Productions & Fox Star Studios have acquired the rights to a beautiful, coming-of-age love story, #Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu all the way from the south, the world of Malayalam cinema. Thank You @visakhsub & @MerrylandCine for this huge win. Can’t wait for you to see it! More updates incoming, stay tuned!”