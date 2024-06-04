All kicked up

Divij Sharma

The Wings Theatre Academy, Vivek High School, Chandigarh, premiered their latest play, The Last Kick, recently.

As the smooth sounds of jazz filled the auditorium, anticipation buzzed through the crowd. When the lights dimmed and the music faded, the audience was transported into the world of theatre. Children ran onto the stage from within the crowd, guided by spotlights that kept the audience’s focus on the unfolding action. The relatable struggles of school assemblies and faked fainting for a glass of Glucon-D had audience members chuckling, reminiscing about their own school days. But The Last Kick wasn’t just about laughs. The play offered a deeper look at the challenges of growing up without a father and the complexities of teenage life. The mother-daughter relationship was another layer explored in this heartwarming story.

The play concluded with a captivating cliffhanger that included a penalty kick awarded to the girls, a supportive mother, and Noor, the lead character, dressed in blue and white — mirroring Lionel Messi at the World Cup. Noor stood tall before the crowd, to take her shot at equality. As the curtains closed, the audience erupted into applause and cheers. The play was written and directed by Zubin A Mehta.