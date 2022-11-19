All praise: Mark Rowley lauds co-actor Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan who is currently stationed in Greece for the shoot of her international project The Eye, seems to have left a lasting impression on the rest of the cast and crew with her performance and her personality. Shruti, who made her international debut with Treadstone, will be headlining this thriller along with Mark Rowley, Anna Savva, Linda Marlowe and Christos Stergioglou.

Her co-star Mark Rowley recently posted a picture on his social media account praising the actress. In the post, Rowley mentioned “That’s a Wrap on The Eye. Shruti Haasan is absolutely hilarious and so bloody talented.”

Apart from The Eye, Shruti has her hands full with Salaar, Chiru 154 and NBK 107. —TMS