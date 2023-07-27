Amal Sehrawat talks about his journey so far

Harphoul Mohini actor Amal Sehrawat says that he got into acting through modelling, but his real passion lies in acting.

“I always wanted to experience different professions, and the only way to achieve that was to become an actor. From being a medical student until the 12th grade, I didn’t know how to enter acting; hence, I took modelling as a stepping stone. I had a wonderful time being a model, endorsing top brands, and appearing on the cover page of Men’s Health. I walked the ramp for a number of great designers and felt elated after doing a music video for Kailash Kher for the song Saiyan. My family has always been supportive in all aspects,” he says.

He adds. “Initially, I used to get stressed out because I wanted to prove myself, but it deprived me of ‘being in the present’ and enjoying things. With time, I realised it’s more important to enjoy the process and be content; that’s the real success.”