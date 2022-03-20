Aman Verma on being a part of Roohaniyat

Aman Verma has been in the industry for over two decades now and has been winning hearts with his incredible performances. He will now be seen in MX Player’s Roohaniyat, a romantic-mystery drama. Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, the web series also stars Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to release on March 23.
Aman says, “I have been fortunate enough to be working with some of the finest actors, writers, and directors in the entertainment industry. This has helped me gain confidence and motivated me to experiment more with my choices. I always wanted to explore different genres on an Indian OTT platform. And Roohaniyat was the perfect opportunity for me to explore an authentic character who is dealing with a mid-life crisis. Also, it was an incredible experience shooting with my co-stars. I can’t wait to see the reaction of my fans, and I hope they appreciate my role.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...