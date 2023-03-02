Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur trace Guru Nanak’s footprints

Tribune News Service

The Hindi version of the English and Punjabi docu-series on the iconic travels of Guru Nanak across the distant lands of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Tibet, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka, was released by the Singapore-based couple, Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur.

To carry forward the legacy of Guru Nanak, the couple took the road less travelled and released the Hindi docu-series, titled Roopak: Guru Nanak Ke Kadmon Ki Roohani Chaap. The English version of this docuseries was released in September 2021 under the title Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak’s Travels and the Punjabi version in Gurmukhi & Shahmukhi of this docu-series was released in June 2022 under the title Sainat, Guru Nanak Dey Paindeyan Di Roohani Chaap.

This 24-episode docu-series on Guru Nanak is a joint production of ‘Lost Heritage Productions’, a Singapore-based production house and Sikhlens Productions, a USA-based non-profit organization.

“In a world that is so fragile, it is the need of the hour to understand why Guru Nanak travelled for 22 years to share his experiential wisdom and propagate the Oneness of humankind,” said Amardeep Singh, the director and executive Producer of the docuseries, who was awarded the 8th biennial Guru Nanak Interfaith Award by the Hofstra University, New York in November 2022 for having led the production efforts for the message of Oneness.