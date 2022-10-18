Amazon announces Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 release date

Prime Video on Monday announced that the new season of the much-anticipated original series, Breathe: Into The Shadows, will globally premiere on November 9.

Replete with twists and turns, the psychological thriller will once again feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles.

The show will also feature Nithya Menen, Sayami Kher and Ivana Kaur. Naveen Kasturia is the latest addition to this well-acclaimed Amazon Original. Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma, who also helmed the previous season. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is said to be a gritty, suspenseful drama which has all elements of a perfect thriller.