Amazon miniTV announces new series ‘Physics Wallah’

Amazon miniTV has announced a new series, Physics Wallah. Directed by Abhishek Dhandharia, the series is inspired by life story of the CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah, Alakh Pandey.
It features Shreedhar Dubey in the lead role. The premiere date will be announced soon.
This journey is full of challenges in the form of monopolistic corporate giants and several internal battles, which will set an example of what an indomitable spirit can accomplish. The six-episode web series encourages viewers to realise and follow their dreams.
