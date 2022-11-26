Amazon miniTV brings the second season of Crushed

Amazon miniTV is set to bring to you the second season of one of its most loved series, Crushed. Created by Dice Media (Pocket Aces), the series will feature talented actors, including Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, and Urvi Singh, among others. Directed by Mandar Kurundkar and written by Tatsat Pandey, Abhinav Vaidya, Sankalp Raj Tripathi, the show will take everyone through the lives of Aadhya (Aadhya Anand), Jasmine (Urvi Singh) and Prateek (Naman Jain) as they experience the highs and lows of adolescent love.

Aadhya said, “The last season was incredibly successful and got so much love and adulation from the audiences. The second season will show how our characters evolve as individuals while preparing for the board exams. I hope that the viewers will love the new season.”