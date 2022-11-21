Amazon miniTV brings unique reality show, ‘Datebaazi’

Can you imagine a world where your parents pick your date? Amazon miniTV brings a dating show that includes a unique twist — Datebaazi. It will feature popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani as the host. The teaser of the series has been released and Rithvik gave a sneak peek into it.
This hatke show will see parents taking over their kid’s dating applications and making rational decisions. Joining Rithvik will be celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Bharti Singh and Uorfi Javed.
Rithvik said, “Datebaazi by Amazon miniTV is a GenZ dating reality show with an amazing twist. What makes the show really fun is the cultural shock that parents get as they get exposed to today’s dating rules. I can’t wait to host this show and bring this naya dating andaaz for everyone.” The series will premiere from December 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public rallies in poll-bound Gujarat
Gandhi is currently leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass co...