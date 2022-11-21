Amazon miniTV brings unique reality show, ‘Datebaazi’

Can you imagine a world where your parents pick your date? Amazon miniTV brings a dating show that includes a unique twist — Datebaazi. It will feature popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani as the host. The teaser of the series has been released and Rithvik gave a sneak peek into it.

This hatke show will see parents taking over their kid’s dating applications and making rational decisions. Joining Rithvik will be celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Bharti Singh and Uorfi Javed.

Rithvik said, “Datebaazi by Amazon miniTV is a GenZ dating reality show with an amazing twist. What makes the show really fun is the cultural shock that parents get as they get exposed to today’s dating rules. I can’t wait to host this show and bring this naya dating andaaz for everyone.” The series will premiere from December 1.