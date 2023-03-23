Amazon miniTV has announced the series 'Crimes Aaj Kal,” which will be hosted by Vikrant Massey

Amazon miniTV has announced its upcoming series Crimes Aaj Kal, which is inspired by real-life events. It will be hosted by talented artiste Vikrant Massey. The series will give insight into crimes committed by youngsters in India. It will go live with three episodes, starting March 24, 2023, followed by a new episode every Friday.

Vikrant Massey shared, “I have grown up watching shows like Crime Patrol, CID, etc., and I am sure many people like me miss them. It was a surreal feeling when I got the opportunity to host Crimes Aaj Kal. The series focuses on real-life stories, situations, and incidents. Through the series, viewers can watch stories from across the nation and witness crimes committed by these fearless criminals.”

The series delves into a detailed timeline of the events. The series has been developed by the same team that helmed the extremely popular show Crime Patrol.