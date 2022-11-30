 Amazon MiniTV is all set to bring forth the second edition of Playground : The Tribune India

Amazon MiniTV is all set to bring forth the second edition of Playground

Amazon MiniTV is all set to bring forth the second edition of Playground


Amazon MiniTV is all set to bring forth the second edition of Playground – the world’s first gaming entertainment IP. The second season will have two new mentors – Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal, joining Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan and Scout; five teams, and international players. The show will be distributed on Amazon miniTV and the live stream will be available on Playground’s YouTube channel. It will provide innovative avenues for brands to penetrate the Gen-Z ecosystem.

The strategic alliance between Amazon miniTV and Rusk Media is envisioned to empower gaming entertainment targeted at a younger audience base of almost a 100 million in India. Playground 1 became a huge success amassing 400M+ views and 17M+ unique viewers in its first edition. 

