Amazon miniTV launches Roomies in Dreamland

Amazon miniTV launched a new web series, titled Roomies in Dreamland. The show features Jaaved Jaaferi, Swagger Sharma, Nikhil Vijay and Badri Chavan in the lead roles.
The comedy drama captures the camaraderie between three roommates who are leading different lives but share a strong bond. As the show progresses, Rituraj, who is a struggling actor, bags a role in a Bhojpuri film and decides to take his roomies along with him as his entourage.
However, as the trio reaches the shoot location, things turn into a completely different adventure.
