Amazon miniTV recently released the trailer of its upcoming sports drama, Slum Golf, that follows an aspirational journey stemming from the inner lanes of Mumbai. The streaming service also unveiled an inspiring trailer of the series, which gives a sneak peek into the life of a young strong-willed boy, Pawan, who lives in Mumbai slums and aspires to be a professional golfer. With a powerful narrative about determination and zeal to fight for one’s passion, the series features Sharad Kelkar, Mayur More, and Arjan Singh Aujlain in titular roles. Slum Golf is all set to lift our spirits and fuel optimism on November 22 Amazon miniTV for free.

Mayur More, talking about the series and his character expressed, “Slum Golf sheds light on the hardships of people who aspire to achieve big but are bound by the chains of society, status and finances. Through the character of Pawan, I will not only portray his journey but also write a story that will inspire and motivate many. I’m looking forward to following his journey from the streets of slums to the golf course. It was an amazing experience and I hope that the viewers will also cheer for Pawan as they see him pursue his passion.”

Portraying the role of Coach Rane in the series, Sharad Kelkar shared, “It was a delight to be a part of such an amazing project. Coach Rane’s character brings a watershed moment in Pawan’s life, and he provides the support and guidance that everyone requires at some point in their lives. Slum Golf is a narrative about believing in oneself, and staying focused on one’s purpose despite obstacles and hardships. This unique and uplifting story will undoubtedly touch viewers’ hearts, leaving them encouraged and confident.”

