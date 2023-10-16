Amey Wagh plays KetanKamat in India’s first survival drama Kaala Paani

At the heart of India’s first survival drama is Amey Wagh’s portrayal of Ketan Kamat, a character that defies unconventional norms. Amey’s character in Kaala Paani, which is set to premiere on Netflix on October 18, is his first ever portrayal of a police officer and he finds himself stuck in the midst of tremendous chaos, searching for an escape route.
In his own words, “I am eagerly anticipating the reactions from my fans, as this marks the first occasion they will see me portraying the intriguing role of a deceptive and opportunist police officer, I hope this will surprise the audiences. For me, Ketan Kamat stands out as one of the most vibrant and complex characters I’ve had the privilege to portray on screen. However, one might view him as the darkest persona within the world of Kaala Paani. Playing this role posed an incredible challenge as I had to delve deep into the character and seamlessly infuse humour into Ketan’s morally questionable actions.”
