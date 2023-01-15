Amika Shail’s to launch new single

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Amika Shail’s next single and she isn’t the one who disappoints! In the New Year, the singer-turned-actress has shot for a party number that will be released later this month. The song will see the actress in a brand-new avatar. Her previous single Dhokha has clocked two million views already. The song is directed by Arun Vishwakarma, and choreographed by Vicky Dadhich and Akanksha Tripathi.

Amika said, “The new song is untitled at the moment, but it is quite a peppy number. Being a trained singer, I love upbeat and peppy tracks that uplift the listener’s mood. I love shooting dance numbers as the entire atmosphere on the sets is very lively.”