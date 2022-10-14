Amit Tandon is all set for acting debut

It’s big news for Amit Tandon fans! The stand-up comic is all set to make his acting debut in a dramedy.
After the success of his latest show, Goodnight India, he is all set to face the camera soon. A source says, “There is news of Amit Tandon being a part of a dramedy. He was writing it, and since he is good at comedy and storytelling, the team thought it would be good to have him in front of the camera as well. Everything is in the initial stage and still in talks but it will go into production sometime early next year.”
The Delhi-based comedian is also writing a web series based on real estate scams in Delhi, which is yet to be titled.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...