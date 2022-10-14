Amit Tandon is all set for acting debut

It’s big news for Amit Tandon fans! The stand-up comic is all set to make his acting debut in a dramedy.

After the success of his latest show, Goodnight India, he is all set to face the camera soon. A source says, “There is news of Amit Tandon being a part of a dramedy. He was writing it, and since he is good at comedy and storytelling, the team thought it would be good to have him in front of the camera as well. Everything is in the initial stage and still in talks but it will go into production sometime early next year.”

The Delhi-based comedian is also writing a web series based on real estate scams in Delhi, which is yet to be titled.