Amit Trivedi creates a new anthem for the Rajasthan Royals cricket team

IPL is one of the most anticipated sports events. While the new IPL season is just a week away, all teams are gearing up for the matches. Promoting IPL team Rajasthan Royals, singer and composer Amit Trivedi has created a new anthem song, Halla Bol, which perfectly blends traditional and modern music. The composer-singer has once again collaborated with Mame Khan, and the iconic duo has showcased the beauty and richness of Rajasthani folk music. It features a blend of powerhouse vocalists, including Trivedi, Mame Khan, and Sharvi Yadav. They bring a distinct flavour to the song, blending their unique styles and voices to create a dynamic track.

Amit said, “As a musician, it’s always exciting to create something new and different, and the new anthem song for the Rajasthan Royals allowed me to do just that. I wanted to infuse the song with a mix of traditional and modern music, along with Rajasthani, Hindi, and English lyrics. It was great to collaborate with Mame Khan. I hope that it captured the team’s spirit and passion for the game.”