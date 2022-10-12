Amitabh Bachchan at 80 commands Bollywood like the true Shehenshah. There are only a few who match up to his towering personality...

Mona and Sheetal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Amitabh Bachchan as ‘the most remarkable film personality who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations’ in a tweet that marked his 80th birthday.

Over five decades in the industry, the Shehenshah of Bollywood is living and enjoying a privilege which is rare. Films are still being written for him—Goodbye that released on October 7 saw him in a stellar role. His next, Uunchai, based on three friends who trek to the Everest base camp, will release on November 11. Year 2023 will see him in Nag Ashwin’s Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. With a Padma Vibhushan to his credit, the recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2019, the senior Bachchan is still going strong.

It’s not the just the big screen that Big B is lording over, but he is the true champ of small screen as well. Kaun Banega Crorepati that turned around senior Bachchan’s dwindling fortunes post his dream venture Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) collapsed is going strong in its 14th season.

At 73, in 2015, he won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Piku. The last five years saw him in about 13 films; five more are on different stages of production. Twice rejected by All-India Radio, Bollywood’s fascination with his baritone voice is an ongoing affair. He was a narrator for seven films in the past seven years, and sang two songs —Piddly (Shamitabh) and title track of Chehre.

Hearty and healthy, his passion to work well into 70s is a feat emulated by others. While there are others working well into their senior years, the sheer volume and magnitude of Big B’s repertoire remains unparalleled.

In the Big league

His contemporary, Dharmendra, at 87 has continued to work. He is seen working both in Hindi and Punjabi films—Jora: The Second Chapter and Shimla Mirchi (special appearance) came in 2020. He will be seen in two others–Apne 2 and Dharma Productions’ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Dev Anand continued to work till his last at the age of 88, writing, acting, directing and producing movies for his own production house.

Dadamoni Ashok Kumar too worked sporadically in his mid-80s with films like Return of Jewel Thief (1996) and Achena Atithi (1997).

Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee died at the age of 85 on November 15, 2020 due to Covid. His work is predominately in Bengali language. Three of his films, 72 Ghanta (2021), Abhijaan (2022) and Bela Shuru (2022), released posthumously.

Morgan Freeman at 85 is a busy actor. Four of his films are in the pipeline and his OTT series Solos came in 2021.

Anthony Hopkins won an Oscar for best actor at the age of 83 for The father. Currently 84, he’s busy working for both TV and films. He has two films releasing this year - The Son and Armageddon Time, and is filming two more.

Jane Fonda, 84, was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globe Awards 2021. Year 2022 saw her in hit Netflix show Grace and Frankie and the film, Moving On. The year 2023 will see her in Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter and 80 for Brady.

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford debuted in 1966. The actor, who turned 80 in July 2022, was last seen in The Call of the Wild (2020). He awaits the release of television drama 1923 and untitled Indiana Jones film.

Donald Sutherland’s career spans over 55 years. He is 87. The actor is an inductee of Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canadian Walk of Fame. In 2022, he was seen in Moonfall and Netflix film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone apart from television drama Swimming with Sharks.

Another actress 87-year-old Judi Dench is still going strong. She has an Academy Award, a Tony Award and two Golden Globe Awards, among others. Off the Rails, Belfast and Allelujah are her recent outings.

Worth it!

Amitabh Bachchan takes Rs six crores for a film and Rs 5 to 6 crore per endorsement

He charges Rs four to five crore per episode of KBC season 14. For KBC, he started with Rs 25 lakh per episode for season one. Except Season 3, he has been the host for all seasons till date.

His net worth is pegged at $410 million (Rs 3190 Crore) today.

Reportedly, Brahmastra fetched Big B 10 crore in fee.

He owns four bungalows – Jalsa pegged at Rs 100 crores, Pratiksha at Rs 160 crore along with Janak and Vats, in Mumbai.

His ancestral residence in Pryagraj has been turned into an education trust.

Bachchan is also a king of wheels. He owns 11 luxury cars including Lexus, Rolls Royce Phantom, BMWs, Mercs and a private jet worth Rs 260 crore.

Celebrations outside Jalsa

Flex prints, LED screens and huge cakes—fans celebrate their favourite idol’s 80th birthday with elan

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the veteran megastar’s birthday outside his Mumbai house Jalsa. They lined up on the lane outside the actor’s house with huge flex prints, LED screens and screens installed on moving vehicles, celebrating the screen legend’s 80th birthday.

A special video shows the fans of all age groups having a gala time as they cut the cake outside Big B’s bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan too came out to greet the fans and express his gratitude towards them for all their love.

Interestingly, NC Sippy — the producer of Big B’s 1982 hit film Satte Pe Satta, who owned Jalsa earlier, had gifted the property to Bachchan as remuneration for his work in the film. —IANS