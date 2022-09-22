Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for The Journey of India

Warner Bros Discovery is set to commemorate the country’s rich tapestry of heritage, innovation and contemporary marvels that have paved the way for this nation’s advancement with new series The Journey of India, premiering on October10.

Narrated by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, the series provides an in-depth look at the nation’s progress, influences and accomplishments during the past 75 years; from advancements in science and technology and our ambitious and successful space missions to the world of cinema that not only entertains but also inspires.

