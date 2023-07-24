 Ammy Virk and Dev Kharoud-starrer Maurh is a reminder of the resilience, courage, and bravery of Punjabis : The Tribune India

Set in the pre-Partition era, Ammy Virk and Dev Kharoud-starrer Maurh chronicles the life of Jeona Maurh, played by Ammy Virk, a Punjabi villager, who took up the gun to avenge his bandit brother Kishna’s (Dev Kharoud) death.



Gurnaaz Kaur

Set in the pre-Partition era, Ammy Virk and Dev Kharoud-starrer Maurh chronicles the life of Jeona Maurh, played by Ammy Virk, a Punjabi villager, who took up the gun to avenge his bandit brother Kishna’s (Dev Kharoud) death. Jeona is determined to demolish the exploitative land tax mafia, which works with the Indian monarchs and Britishers to impoverish the people, as well as Dogar, another thief, who betrayed his brother Kishna.

Directed by Jatinder Mauhar and produced by Rhythm Boyz and Naad Studios, Maurh explores the socio-political landscape of Punjab during the British colonial rule capturing the dreams, struggles, and emotions of people in that era. As this period drama is streaming on OTT, Ammy and Dev express their excitement about Maurh reaching the global audience.

Calling it a thought-provoking narrative, Ammy shares a lot of research and hard work has gone into Maurh. “Jatinder Mauhar has put in close to five years of research in the movie and the team made sure to focus on every single detail that could depict that era in its most authentic way.”

So, when he was asked to play Jeona Maurh, he had to say yes. From riding a horse to delivering dialogues raging with anger as well as valour, Ammy says he gave it his all to the character. “Playing Jeona wasn’t easy but surely an experience of a lifetime for me. This journey of two brothers becoming bandits in Punjab is a tale we’ve heard from our fathers and forefathers. In the recent past, there have been references of Jeona Maurh in songs and now as a film this one embodies the strength and power of Punjabi cinema.”

For Dev, who has established himself as an action hero, playing a parallel lead wasn’t a deal-breaker because his character Kishna, he says, adds depth to the story. “While Kishna was a protective brother for Jeona, for the village, he was a rebel with a cause. His death transforms Jeona’s life and in a way gives him a purpose too.”

The two actors emphasise on the need for having more real-life stories that showcase the history of the land. They say, in its entirety, Maurh is not just a story of two brothers but also, “represents the colonial period when poor people fell prey to discrimination and ill-treatment by corrupt British landlords. From ruthlessness to untouchability and inequality, the movie showcases grey shades of humanity. It gives a glimpse into the colonial period of fear and oppression.”

Director Jatinder Mauhar wants this Punjabi film to be taken across geographies and cultures as, “It’s not just an interesting narrative that delves deep into the lives of Jeona and Kishna Maurh who confront the injustices propagated by British rulers and native kings to protect their land, but it also serves as a reminder of the resilience, courage, and bravery of Punjabis and how in the past they’ve fought for humanity at large.”

Maurh is streaming on ZEE5.

