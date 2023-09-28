Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa to share screen space in Kudi Haryane Val Di

Singer and actor Ammy Virk, known for movies such as Qismat, Nikka Zaildar, Bajre Da Sitta, Saunkan Saunkne, among others, is collaborating with Sonam Bajwa for his upcoming film Kudi Haryane Val Di. He wrote on Instagram: “Main tere naal nahi, tere layi ladna chahuna!!#KudiHaryane Val Di movie releasing in cinemas worldwide 14th June 2024.”
The movie has been written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan, who has previously directed the Punjabi film Aaja Mexico Chaliye and has written the scripts of the blockbuster films like Chall Mera Putt and Honsla Rakh, among others.
