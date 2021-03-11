Amol Parashar talks about Tripling Season 3

The show TVF Tripling is all set to showcase its third season. The Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar-starrer not only explored sibling relationship, but also showcased the hinterland beauty of India.

From Gujarat, Sikkim, Jaipur and Kolkata, the show has travelled the length and breadth of the country, and the audience is excited to know where the road trip heads to next. But Amol Parashar wants to keep the mystery alive and without divulging much, he says, “This time, we will be in the hills.”

Amol shares, “With Chitvan, people have come to expect madness. He was different in season two compared to the first one. Here he is maturing, but in his own weird way. I have grown physically, mentally and emotionally as an actor. Similarly, Chitvan, while still exhibiting his usual traits, has evolved in his relationships.”