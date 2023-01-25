Among the new releases this week is Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Film: Pathaan (Hindi)

Director: Sidharth Anand

Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Recently, Pathaan’s trailer was showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Danish Alam and Siddharth Anand have written the script of Pathaan, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25. The two songs Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have already made waves.

Film: Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh (Hindi)

Producer: Manila Santoshi

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi during 1947-1948. Talented actors Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Arif Zakariya and Pawan Chopra portray historical characters. The movie also features debutants Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini. AR Rahman is the music director of this film, which will release on January 26. — Dharam Pal