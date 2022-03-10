Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol had got married in 2014

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol made their relationship official in 2016. However, now we hear that the couple held a secret wedding in 2014. In the recent episode of their trending series Couple Of Things, Amrita and Anmol revealed that before announcing their marriage to the world in 2016, they had a ‘secret vivaah’ two years ago in 2014. They said, “Secret vivah was super-exciting for us in 2014. The planning and execution were like a thriller.”

They added, “We are going through the same excitement as we re-create our wedding and share it with our fans in the next episode of Couple of Things.” Amrita and Anmol have got fans excited, as they would share their wedding pictures for the first time in the next episode.