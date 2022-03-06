Actors Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon, who will be seen in a Punjabi film for the first time, echo that Umran Ch Ki Rakheya will sure start a dialogue in society

Sheetal

With the launch of the first regional OTT platform in Punjab, Chaupal, last year, actors Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon will be seen together in a Punjabi project for the first time. It will be released on March 11. A film based on the love story of two senior citizens, as says the title, Umran Ch Ki Rakheya, it is more about companionship. They were last seen together in Hotstar series Dil Bekaraar.

Speaking about breaking stereotypes and the topic of ‘elderly in love’, something not explored with much seriousness in Bollywood, Poonam says, “First of all, to get this kind of a role is very unusual. I have got character roles of all kinds, but to be a part of a love story that throws light upon the emotions of the elderly is something great. It’s a good way to start a conversation in society on relevant topics. I think this film would help the youngsters see their parents as more of human beings with emotions. Their job is not just to fulfil responsibilities.” The takeaway for the audience is to reflect on why companionship between two adults, who have fulfilled all their responsibilities, is frowned upon.

Long innings

Raj Babbar also commends the digital age for experimenting with subjects, which were not even thought of in earlier times. “This is the right age to be in the film business. There is more to work on each role that you are assigned, much stress is given to the layers of the character and age is just a number, literally.”

The two have worked in many successful Bollywood projects during younger days, so what has changed? Ponnam replies, “Raj today is more health-conscious than earlier. Being in Chandigarh and saying no to delicious food is not my cup of tea. I am always ready to cheat with my diet, but Raj has found that discipline. Even today before heading to the promotions, he does yoga, which he rarely skips, even during shoots.”

Raj adds, “I feel during those busy days we were very quiet, but now enjoy each other’s company and talk about almost everything. Also, I did eat gol gappe and chaat once with her; they were brought from Sector 17.” On upcoming projects and being choosy, Raj says, “To be honest, I can never distance myself from films. It’s not that I am choosy; it’s about the time I can carve out from my busy schedule to do what I love. I can never say no to friends.”

The Chaupal Original movie, Umran Ch Ki Rakheya, directed by Simerjit Singh, also features actor and singer, Gurjazz. The background score is by Jaidev Kumar and Gurcharan Singh. The film has beautiful songs, including Zuban Pe, composed by Gurmoh, and Amy Virk’s Haan Kargi.