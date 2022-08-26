Karan Pahwa talks about his role in Ali Baba - Dastaan-e-Kabul

Karan Pahwa, who was seen in TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will be seen doing a costume drama for the first time. He has been roped in for a key role in Sony SAB’s Ali Baba – Dastaan-e-Kabul.
Karan says, “In this show I am playing Jahangir’s character and it is a costume drama. I haven’t played this type of character before. Through this show, the audience will see my versatility as an actor.”
