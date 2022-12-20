An eventful journey

Actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu has completed a decade in the music industry. Harrdy began his journey with the album, This is Harrdy Sandhu, which was released in 2012.
Sandhu rose to fame after the release of his song Soch a year later. Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee became a massive hit and went viral. He recently sang the revamped version of Kya Baat Hai 2.0, with Nikhita Gandhi, for the film Govinda Naam Mera.
He has released over 20 singles and contributed to eight movie albums since his debut in the music industry.
Harrdy says, “I am ever grateful for everything this industry has given to me. The credit goes to the fans for making the song a success. I hope you guys continue to shower love on my songs.”
