Shabir Ahluwalia to essay the lead role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take everyone on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, but has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves blindly. Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia.
Shabir says, “After being part of Kumkum Bhagya for so long, I wanted to play a part that was quite different. I wanted my next show to have a great storyline. That’s when Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan came my way. It is truly a fascinating story, very unique and full of twists. I personally love the way Mohan’s character has been written. Mohan is a well-defined yet challenging character with different shades.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...