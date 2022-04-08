Shabir Ahluwalia to essay the lead role in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'

Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take everyone on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, but has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves blindly. Essaying the role of this intense character will be none other than popular TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia.

Shabir says, “After being part of Kumkum Bhagya for so long, I wanted to play a part that was quite different. I wanted my next show to have a great storyline. That’s when Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan came my way. It is truly a fascinating story, very unique and full of twists. I personally love the way Mohan’s character has been written. Mohan is a well-defined yet challenging character with different shades.”