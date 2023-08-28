An ode to nature: American choreographer Derek Hough marries Hayley Erbert in a redwood forest

The Dancing with the Stars contestants, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tied the knot in Monterey County, California, on Saturday in front of 106 guests.
“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees,” Erbert said in an interview. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”
The event began on Thursday with a welcoming party at a lovely cliffside estate in Carmel. “It’s one of the most breathtaking places,” said Hough. “It’s like a fairytale.” The following day, the happy pair hosted a garden rehearsal dinner with family, friends, and the wedding party. Hough, 38, described the event as “a big love fest”.
“Northern California kind of spoke out to us. We wanted people to experience this place that we love, this nature, but also, it just feels incredibly romantic.”
