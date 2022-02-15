Anang Desai talks about working in Vidrohi

Anang Desai essays the role of Badamba King Naresh in the show Vidrohi. Badamba was a kingdom in Odisha. The actor is happy how the character is shaping up.

Anang says, “King Naresh has two children, Kalyani (Hemal Dev) and Mohan (Avtar Vaishnani), and he loves them dearly. When East India Company comes under the leadership of Fletcher, he attacks his kingdom. The king initially wants to give in but because of encouragement from Kalyani, he decides to fight back. Individually it is difficult to fight the British and therefore he wants a treaty with Buxi Jagabandhu (Sharad Malhotra) and the Rodang Kingdom. He also feels that Kalyani should marry Buxi. As an actor I’m trained to do various kinds of roles and this is a good one as I relate to the emotions.”

Anang feels Virodhi is a different kind of show with a unique content based on history, which is not much known to people. It highlights the incident that happened in 1817 and how it contributed to the Indian freedom struggle. “The vibes on the sets are very good. We all work in a very friendly atmosphere, apart from all the hard work that we put in. I have a different look in the show. I am wearing this beard and wig, and it’s looking good on me. It takes me almost an hour to get ready,” he adds.