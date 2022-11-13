Anchit Narula, child actor from Ludhiana, is making heads turn

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Swaran Ghar is a popular daily show on Indian television. Apart from actors like Ajay Singh Chaudhary, Hiten Tejwani and Sangita Ghosh, the show also stars child actor, Anchit Narula, who started his modelling career when he was just one year and three months old. His acting career began at the age of three. Before Swaran Ghar he was also part of Udaariyan.

About the experience, his father Saurabh Narula says, “We as parents have always seen a spark in him and motivated him in every possible way. The best part about the producers Ravie and Sargun is that they are promoting Punjabi culture through this show. The amount of love my son has received from the cast and crew is overwhelming.”