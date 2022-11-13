Anchit Narula, child actor from Ludhiana, is making heads turn

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Swaran Ghar is a popular daily show on Indian television. Apart from actors like Ajay Singh Chaudhary, Hiten Tejwani and Sangita Ghosh, the show also stars child actor, Anchit Narula, who started his modelling career when he was just one year and three months old. His acting career began at the age of three. Before Swaran Ghar he was also part of Udaariyan.
About the experience, his father Saurabh Narula says, “We as parents have always seen a spark in him and motivated him in every possible way. The best part about the producers Ravie and Sargun is that they are promoting Punjabi culture through this show. The amount of love my son has received from the cast and crew is overwhelming.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...