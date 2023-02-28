Andy Kumar on his new project, Little English

VJ Andy aka Andy Kumar became a household name with Bigg Boss 7. Originally from the UK, Andy lived in Mumbai for 17 years. He is excited about his new project, a film titled Little English, which has been doing the rounds at film festivals.

Andy says, “It’s a feature film with its heart in the right place. The story is about a Punjabi girl, who gets married into a family in the UK and how she finds her freedom. It is going to have a British release and is supported by the BFI. It will be released on March 17. I play a very intriguing role, besides doing the costume and production design.”

Andy has also choreographed music videos and films. He is the man behind hit songs like Kaliyon Ka Chaman and Kya Ma.

He says, “I’m a trained dancer. I started my choreography journey from London. I work in at least one theatre production a year and work as a core creative at The Rifco Theatre Company headed by MBE Pravesh Kumar.”

The actor is now working on a musical based on Bollywood.