Anil Kapoor completes filming of the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager

Anil Kapoor has completed filming of the Indian remake of The Night Manager. He took to Instagram to announce the completion of the film, and even shared a never-seen-before photo of him as Shailendra Rungta from the sets.

“And #TheNightManager of India is off duty! #Thatsawrap for Shailendra Rungta a.k.a Shelly! Based on: The Night Manager; by John le Carre,” he posted.

The post had netizens drooling over Kapoor’s suave look, and even close friend Karan Johar commented, “Rocker” while his The Night Manager co-star Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, “Shelly, beloved.”

The Night Manager is an espionage thriller that revolves around the cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and an arms dealer. The 2016 original series stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead role. In the Indian remake, Anil will essay the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie. The cast also includes Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

The original British series earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. The series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

#anil kapoor #Instagram #karan johar